Younus Dagha Inaugurates 23rd ITCN Asia Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Younus Dagha inaugurates 23rd ITCN Asia Summit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Interim Minister for Finance, Revenue and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Saturday inaugurated the 23rd ITCN Asia Summit at Expo Centre, here Saturday.

The summit will continue for three days.

Four halls of the Expo Center Karachi were booked with the stalls of various companies.

On the occasion, the Interim Minister Younus Dagha said that the Sindh government was using Information Technology (IT) for smooth work.

He said that the IT sector helped in providing information to the farmers in the agricultural sector.

Dagha said that the Interim Sindh government would promote the IT sector as much as possible in the short term.

Later, he distributed awards among the best IT experts of various private institutions, banks, and companies.

