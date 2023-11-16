Open Menu

Younus Dagha Surrenders Salary, Allowances As Caretaker Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Younus Dagha surrenders salary, allowances as Caretaker Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha has surrendered his salary, allowances and TA/DA entitled as Caretaker Minister.

In his letter addressed to Secretary Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, Younus Dagha stated that he had been notified as Caretaker Sindh Minister on August 19, 2023.

The Minister stated that he was surrendering his monthly salary, allowance and TA/DA as admissible under rules and shall work for province of Sindh on honorary basis.

