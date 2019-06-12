Yousaf Leghari posted as Divisonal Superintendent Sukkur

Ministry of Railways on Wednesday posted Muhammad Yousaf Leghari a BS- 19 officer of the Mechanical Engineering Department as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur (BS-20 in his own pay & scale)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways on Wednesday posted Muhammad Yousaf Leghari a BS- 19 officer of the Mechanical Engineering Department as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur (BS-20 in his own pay & scale).

He was presently working as Deputy COPS/Power in Railways Headquarters, Lahore.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Railways, Muhammad Farooq Iqbal Malik a BS-19 officer (C&T Group), working as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur is transferred and posted as Chief Operating Superintendent (BS-20 in his own pay & scale) Headquarters vice Waqar Ahmad Shahid whose posting orders will be issued.