UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yousaf Leghari Posted As Divisonal Superintendent Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:10 PM

Yousaf Leghari posted as Divisonal Superintendent Sukkur

Ministry of Railways on Wednesday posted Muhammad Yousaf Leghari a BS- 19 officer of the Mechanical Engineering Department as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur (BS-20 in his own pay & scale)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways on Wednesday posted Muhammad Yousaf Leghari a BS- 19 officer of the Mechanical Engineering Department as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur (BS-20 in his own pay & scale).

He was presently working as Deputy COPS/Power in Railways Headquarters, Lahore.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Railways, Muhammad Farooq Iqbal Malik a BS-19 officer (C&T Group), working as Divisional Superintendent Sukkur is transferred and posted as Chief Operating Superintendent (BS-20 in his own pay & scale) Headquarters vice Waqar Ahmad Shahid whose posting orders will be issued.

Related Topics

Lahore Sukkur

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

35 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

37 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

39 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

40 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

48 seconds ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.