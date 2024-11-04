Open Menu

Yousaf Praises PM Shahbaz Sharif's Economic Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Former Federal Minister, PML-N Central Vice President, and Member of the National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Monday praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's prudent economic policies, which he claims have set the country’s economy on a path to progress.

He expressed these views while addressing a inauguration ceremony of a local bridge in his constituency.

Sardar Yousuf said that all resources are being directed toward providing essential amenities to the public. He emphasized that federal development funds would be used with integrity and in consultation with party workers to address basic needs and reduce underdevelopment.

Former minister criticized the provincial government for allegedly withholding development funds from PML-N Constituencies as a retaliatory measure, which he said has left local government institutions financially strained and sparked frustration at the grassroots level.

Sardar Yousaf further alleged that the PTI government has failed to fulfill public expectations and, instead of addressing people’s issues, is diverting provincial resources to political activities such as sit-ins and rallies.

He urged the Chief Minister to immediately release development funds for PML-N constituencies in Mansehra and other areas, warning that discriminatory practices must end. He cautioned that, if necessary, people might take to the streets to demand their rights.

