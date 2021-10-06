UrduPoint.com

Yousaf Raza Gillani Barred From Flying Abroad At Islamabad Airport

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

The officials barred the former premier and opposition leader in Senate and his daughter at the airport due to his name at the Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani and his daughter were barred from leaving the country at Islamabad Airport, the reports said on Wednesday.

Former premier had to fly to Italy to attend a conference.

The officials at the airport stopped him that his name was on Exit Control List (ECL). The bar at the airport caused serious trouble for the former prime minister.

PPP Punjab chapter president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it was cruelty and was against the law. They said that PTI was doing politics to take revenge and was victimizing the opposition.

“It is very condemnable,” said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

