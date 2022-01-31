UrduPoint.com

Yousaf Raza Gillani Steps Down As Opposition Leader In Senate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leader in Senate

The PPP Leader who is also former prime minister has announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament, terming late receiving of agenda copies of State Bank (Amendment)Bill 2021 as the major reason behind his move.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) PPP leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has tendered resignation from the post of Opposition Leader in Senate.

He has resigned after State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament.

“I have resigned as Opposition Leader in Senate and have submitted copy of the resignation to my party,” said Yousaf Raza Gillani while addressing on the floor of the Senate.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that he received agenda late from the scheduled time, saying that it was not appropriate to make it part of agenda late night.

“I received the agenda almost two hours late on January 28,” said the PPP leader.

He said that they should have been given much time to read it and to think about it, because the house is taken into confidence on such important matters. Bill related to State Bank of Pakistan was very important and was of the national interest but unfortunately, it was not timely shared with them.

This move has stormed into the political circles and is being considered as the firs swift move of any opposition party against passage of the Bill. During the proceedings the Upper House, 12 members were absence including eight members of the opposition, two of the government and to from the independent candidate Dilawar Khan’s group.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan Yousaf Raza Gillani Parliament Bank January Post From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

1986 kanals land retrieved from illegal occupants

1986 kanals land retrieved from illegal occupants

1 minute ago
 Moscow Launches Free COVID-19 Vaccination for Adol ..

Moscow Launches Free COVID-19 Vaccination for Adolescents With Sputnik M Vaccine

1 minute ago
 SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govt’s appeal

SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govt’s appeal

16 minutes ago
 Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart Lavrov T ..

Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart Lavrov Tuesday

1 minute ago
 2,107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

2,107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Missing youth found dead in sargodha

Missing youth found dead in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>