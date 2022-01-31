Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leader in Senate

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP Leader who is also former prime minister has announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament, terming late receiving of agenda copies of State Bank (Amendment)Bill 2021 as the major reason behind his move.

He has resigned after State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament.

“I have resigned as Opposition Leader in Senate and have submitted copy of the resignation to my party,” said Yousaf Raza Gillani while addressing on the floor of the Senate.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that he received agenda late from the scheduled time, saying that it was not appropriate to make it part of agenda late night.

“I received the agenda almost two hours late on January 28,” said the PPP leader.

He said that they should have been given much time to read it and to think about it, because the house is taken into confidence on such important matters. Bill related to State Bank of Pakistan was very important and was of the national interest but unfortunately, it was not timely shared with them.

This move has stormed into the political circles and is being considered as the firs swift move of any opposition party against passage of the Bill. During the proceedings the Upper House, 12 members were absence including eight members of the opposition, two of the government and to from the independent candidate Dilawar Khan’s group.