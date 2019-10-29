Yousafzai asks JUI-F chief to knock doors of ECP, courts for removing reservations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday asked the chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), to knock the doors of Election Commission of Pakistan and courts for removing reservations.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had launched protest demonstration or sit-in, against the then regime for opening of four Constituencies. He said that the national institutions functioning during the era of last governments could not pay attention to the request of PTI.

He further stated that due to indecent attitude of the leadership of last government, the PTI was constrained to lodge long protest through a movement .

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the present government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was allowing the people to take part in the aimless 'Azadi March' of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

He said we didn't create any hindrance for any person willing to go with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The provincial minister KPK said that the Opposition parties were supporting the Azadi March for getting themselves out from the corruption cases and money laundering.

In reply to a question, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was working independently and the PTI government was not influencing any institution for arresting the elements involved in mega corruption cases.

He made it clear that all corruption cases against the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were filed during the regime of last governments.

Yousafzai further stated that PTI government wanted to bring the seminary children into mainstream so that they could also become doctors and engineers.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the slogan of 'Madina Riasat'. He added that Imran Khan was determined to improve the life of the common man. He added that the present government had a plan to help seminary children and scholars working in the mosques.