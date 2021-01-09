Yousuf Akbar Naqvi wins Presidentship of District Bar Association Multan

Syed Yousuf Akbar Naqvi, a candidate for slot of Presidentship of District Bar Association Multan, won elections by securing 954 votes, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Syed Yousuf Akbar Naqvi, a candidate for slot of Presidentship of District Bar Association Multan, won elections by securing 954 votes, here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, his rival candidate namely Waseem Khan Babir got 853 votes and remained runner up.

For slot of vice president, Syed Ishtiaq Ali Shah remained winner as he bagged 1313 votes. Similarly, Usama Bahadir Khan won general secretary seat. He achieved 994 votes. His opponent candidate Arshid Sabir Meyo got 705 votes. Joint secretary seat was won by Rehana Naz. She obtained 857 votes. At slot of Finance Secretary, Syed Irfan Abbas Naqvi remained winner with 873 votes. Bilal Shehbaz Baloch secured seat of library Secretary with 1084 votes.