Yousuf Ayub inaugurates gynae ward at DHQ Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yousuf Ayub Khan on Friday inaugurated a state-of-art gynecology ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Haripur.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Dr. Mohsan Raza keeping in view of the issues of the female segment of the society worked on a war footing and managed to bring all departments including laboratory, Ultrasound, Labour room, Out Patient Door Gyne (OPD) under one roof.

After the inauguration of the gynecology ward, Yousuf Ayub also visited several departments of the hospital and said that the hospital was constructed with the cost of 320 million rupees while the provincial government has also approved 280 million rupees.

He said that the administration would construct a central air conditioning system in the hospital with the cost of 90 million rupees.

Yousuf Ayub further said that the PTI government has fulfilled most of its election promises and provided necessities of life to the masses at their doorstep, he also directed the Health Department to create awareness amongst the masses about Sehat Insaf Card.

All concerned to facilitate the women.