UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yousuf Ayub Inaugurates Gynae Ward At DHQ Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

Yousuf Ayub inaugurates gynae ward at DHQ Haripur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yousuf Ayub Khan on Friday inaugurated a state-of-art gynecology ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yousuf Ayub Khan on Friday inaugurated a state-of-art gynecology ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Haripur.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Dr. Mohsan Raza keeping in view of the issues of the female segment of the society worked on a war footing and managed to bring all departments including laboratory, Ultrasound, Labour room, Out Patient Door Gyne (OPD) under one roof.

After the inauguration of the gynecology ward, Yousuf Ayub also visited several departments of the hospital and said that the hospital was constructed with the cost of 320 million rupees while the provincial government has also approved 280 million rupees.

He said that the administration would construct a central air conditioning system in the hospital with the cost of 90 million rupees.

Yousuf Ayub further said that the PTI government has fulfilled most of its election promises and provided necessities of life to the masses at their doorstep, he also directed the Health Department to create awareness amongst the masses about Sehat Insaf Card.

All concerned to facilitate the women.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Haripur Women All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Labour

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

PDMA KP prepares Monsoon contingency plan

2 minutes ago

Mahira murder case: Court sends accused to jail on ..

2 minutes ago

Govt is committed to uplift agri sector: Farrukh H ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister discusses upcoming AJK elections wi ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Railways delegation shows interest in PR f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.