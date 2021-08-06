UrduPoint.com

Yousuf Baloch Took Historic Steps To Resolve Longstanding Demands Of Employees Of Balochistan Board

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan board Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch has taken another historic step by resolving the long standing demands of Balochistan Professors/ Teachers and Balochistan Board employees by issuing a notification to increase their privileges.

The Chairman Balochistan Board, with his own resources, proved to be a good administrator by acknowledging the long standing demands of the Province Professors/School Teachers Balochistan Board employees including Drivers Class IV, said press release here on Friday.

He also made measures for empowering Branches to Include Online Registration Biology as an additional subject to give Students a chance of double improvement Due to corona annual matriculation and Inter Annual Examinations 2021 giving higher marks to male and female students.

He also provided four modern vehicles to the officers of Grade 19 BP's of Balochistan Board.

He also took steps for converting security cameras into modern cameras after 12 years, despite establishment of Information desk at Main Gate and construction of separate counter for Women.

Students of Balochistan termed these historic steps of the Chairman of Balochistan Board and his team as a positive step for the development of education in Balochistan.

