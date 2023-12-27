Yousuf Leghari’s Book Launches On Dec 29
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:53 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A Book based on the life story written by eminent lawyer Yousuf Legahari will be launched in a local hotel on 29 December (Friday).
On this occasion Prof.Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Suleman G Abro, Khalid Khokhar, Akber Soomro, and Mujeeb Narejo express their views on the life, personality, and professional career of Yousuf Leghari.