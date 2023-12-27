Open Menu

Yousuf Leghari’s Book Launches On Dec 29

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Yousuf Leghari’s book launches on Dec 29

A Book based on the life story written by eminent lawyer Yousuf Legahari will be launched in a local hotel on 29 December (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A Book based on the life story written by eminent lawyer Yousuf Legahari will be launched in a local hotel on 29 December (Friday).

On this occasion Prof.Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Suleman G Abro, Khalid Khokhar, Akber Soomro, and Mujeeb Narejo express their views on the life, personality, and professional career of Yousuf Leghari.

Related Topics

Hotel December

Recent Stories

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

3 minutes ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties w ..

Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security for ..

Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security forces martyrs

6 minutes ago
Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

4 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

6 minutes ago
 UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fr ..

UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits in 2023: Dr Iqrar

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

21 minutes ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

23 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan