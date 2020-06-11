Yousuf Raza Gillani sends legal notice to US blogger Cynthia over allegations of manhandling

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) PPP leader and former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani served legal notice on US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie and demanded Rs 100 million as compensation against the defamatory allegations here on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister sent her legal notice through his lawyer for accusing him of “manhandling” her while he was staying at the President’s House.

In a live video on Facebook, Ritchie had made serious allegations against Rehman Malik, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Makhdoom Shahabuddin. She said Rehman Malik raped her at his official residence in Ministers’ Enclave in 2011 when Osama Bin Laden was killed at a compound in Abbotabad. The blogger also alleged that Gillani and Shahabuddin manhangled her during the same year.

She further said that various PPP leaders and supporters harassed her and her sisters.

Yesterday, Cynthia said that she did not need to be worried about “extension” to stay in Pakistan, indicating that a letter was moved to the Interior Ministry by PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik for placement of her name on Exit Control List (ECL).

She responded it by calling it “Confidential” and said that she did not need to be worried to apply for extension if the move of approaching the ministry was true.

Gillani and Rehman Malik had earlier denied the charges leveled against them by Ritchie and both leaders served legal notice on the American blogger over serious nature of allegations against them.