Yousuf Talpur hails increase in wheat subsidy price by Sindh Govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Nawab Yousuf Talpur while commenting on the increase in wheat subsidy price by Sindh Cabinet said that the decision to increase wheat subsidy price is encouraging for farmers.

In a statement issued from Talpur House here on Thursday, Yousuf Talpur said that raising the subsidy price of wheat from Rs 1600 to Rs 200 per 40 kilograms by the Sindh government would benefit the farmers and increase their interest in wheat cultivation.

He said that increase in the subsidized price of wheat would result in increase in wheat cultivation.

This will make the farmer prosperous and on the other hand, cheap flour will be available to the people, he added.