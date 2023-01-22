UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Yousuf terms death of Begum Akhtar as great loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday termed the recent death of noted travelogue writer, Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din as a great loss to the urdu literature.

"Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din was the writer of exceptional travelogues 'Dhank Par Kadam' (1969) and 'Sat Samudran Par' which differentiated her from the other writers in terms of her unique depiction of the country's landscape and cultural aspects", the Chairman PAL said in a statement.

Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-Din was not only a unique writer but a feminist and women activist who focused on the uplifting of women in the society.

She was the first female modern Urdu-travelogue writer who crossed the social barriers and highlighted the women as an active part of the society, Dr. Yousuf Khushk said while sharing his views about the legendary writer on her demise.

Dr. Yusouf said that Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din was one of a group of 1,000 women nominated for the Nobel Peace prize in 2005 as part of the 1000 Peace Women Project.

Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din travelogues were not only having unique descriptions and amusing allusions but were also the picturized stories of the whole culture and landscape of the countries, she visited.

He said that Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din was a multidimensional person and her travelogues not only portrayed the beauty of landscapes and lives of the people but also include civilization, value, behaviors and hidden facts of life along with human attitudes which add colors in her writings.

Her travelogues contained a critical review of the societies and presented a detail view of the life and beauty in her interesting way which is highly acclaimed by the literature lovers of all times.

Begum Akhtar Riaz-ud-din was awarded with Star of Distinction by the President of Pakistan in March 2000 for her voluntary social services. She received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' from the Ministry of Women's Development in August 2005.

In March 1970, she was awarded with Adamji Adabi Award by the Pakistan Writers Guild for her outstanding work in the travelogue genre in Urdu.

He founded his welfare organization Behbood Association of Pakistan, and for this purpose in 1967 other branches later spread in Lahore and Karachi under the name of Behbood Association Karachi. She served as Federal Secretary in the Ministry of Women's Development in the late 1980s.

She participated in several international conferences for the advancement and welfare of women, including the 32nd session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in Vienna in March 1988.

