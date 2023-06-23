Open Menu

Yousufzai Flays Attack On Police Cop

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Chief Minister(CM) to Balochistan Babar Yousufzai on Friday condemned the armed attack on a police cop.

In a statement issued here, Yousufzai said, "Elements involved in the gruesome incident will be brought to justice.

" He also directed the health authorities to ensure the best healthcare facilities for the injured cop at the hospital.

"No one will be allowed to deteriorate the law and order situation in the province, he said this while reiterating the government's resolve to maintain durable peace in Balochistan.

