Youth, 100 Livestock Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Youth, 100 livestock killed in accident

KASUR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed and eight others were injured while 100 livestock also died in an accident near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a truck transporting livestock from Sindh to Lahore overturned near Halla bypass, Pattoki, after being hit by a 22-wheeler trailer.

Resultantly, Dilbar, 17, died instantly while Razaq, Sadaqat, Mubarak, Khalil, Nasir etc received injuries who were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 said that 100 head of cattle were also killed in the accident.

