UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth, 8 Goats Killed In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Youth, 8 goats killed in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::A youth and 8 goats were killed in a roof collapse in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that 18-year-old Amir was sleeping in a cattle pen at Chibban Road where roof of a dilapidated room caved in during rain.

As a result, Amir and 8 goats buried under the debris and died on the spot.

In another incident, Shazia (35) w/o Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Tahir (48) and 3-year-old Gohar son of Khalid were injured when roof of a house collapsed during rain at Partab Nagar Jhang Road.

The condition of victims was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Road Died Jhang Peruvian Nuevo Sol Sunday

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

2 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.