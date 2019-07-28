Youth, 8 goats killed in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::A youth and 8 goats were killed in a roof collapse in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that 18-year-old Amir was sleeping in a cattle pen at Chibban Road where roof of a dilapidated room caved in during rain.

As a result, Amir and 8 goats buried under the debris and died on the spot.

In another incident, Shazia (35) w/o Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Tahir (48) and 3-year-old Gohar son of Khalid were injured when roof of a house collapsed during rain at Partab Nagar Jhang Road.

The condition of victims was stated to be out of danger.