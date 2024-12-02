Open Menu

Youth A Driving Force Behind Prosperous Pakistan : Rana Mashhood

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has underscored the crucial role of national volunteers in fostering societal welfare.

Addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Emergency Services academy Rescue 1122 to mark International Volunteers Day here on Monday, he stressed the importance of empowering youths as they are the driving force behind a prosperous Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood said national volunteers work for the welfare of society. He also praised Rescue 1122 as a model institution and recalled its inauguration by then-Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in 2017 and commended its significant contributions to disaster response and public service, particularly during the dengue outbreak.

The chairman noted that under their governance, 25,000 lives were saved due to timely interventions and volunteer involvement. "Rescue 1122 has played a remarkable role in mitigating damage and preventing countless fatalities," he said, acknowledging the tireless efforts of rescuers and volunteers who worked alongside government departments to elevate public health services in Punjab.

Rana Mashhood also recognized Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Director General of Rescue 1122, for his exemplary leadership and contributions, stating, "His efforts in building and leading this institution are commendable and deserve the highest praise.

Rana Mashhood also highlighted the growing challenges faced by Pakistan, referencing attempts to destabilize the nation similar to conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Egypt. He assured that such nefarious plots would be thwarted. He credited the resilience of national volunteers and the youth for safeguarding Pakistan's ideological foundation. He added, "The presence of dedicated and patriotic volunteers ensures that no conspiracy can undermine Pakistan. Looking at you, I see the protectors and future of this country."

Rana Mashhood also spoke about the government’s initiatives to empower young people through programs like the Green Youth Movement in universities. He lauded Pakistan's recognition as a nation of volunteers and highlighted the importance of remembering history, stating, "Thriving nations never forget their past. Our youth are the harbingers of a prosperous Pakistan."

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary of Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Deputy Head of the World Health Organization Ellen Thom, Dr. Yahya Gulzar, Dr. Irfan, Sajjad Hafeez, and a large number of volunteers attended the event.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also took an oath from the volunteers to serve humanity. Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Khawaja Salman Rafique, and Dr. Rizwan Naseer also inspected volunteer teams. The ceremony was attended by 62 rescue teams, including participants from China.

