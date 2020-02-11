Youth, a precious asset: President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Youth is an asset and it has capability to change the fate of Muslim societies, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the faculties in male and female campuses, he said youth must be nurtured in the light of Islamic values, said a press release issued here.

He was briefed about the commencement of classes and other academic activities by various heads of departments.

The president,IIUI emphasized upon faculty to promote culture of research and dissemination of peace.

He directed that students must be provided best learning environment and their issues must be solved on priority basis.

He maintained that Islamic University was making efforts to spread education and unite Muslim Ummah.