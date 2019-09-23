Youth a real power: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that youth were a real power and the government was committed to provide different opportunities in order to bring them in the mainstream of national development

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that youth were a real power and the government was committed to provide different opportunities in order to bring them in the mainstream of national development.

He expressed these views while addressing the party workers here at Jinnah House.

He said, the government would introduce a number of projects to empower youth in the country, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling hard to provide more and more jobs to youth.

He said the government would provide vocational training to youth to enable them contribute in the development of the country.

Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan determined to bring back the looted money and steer the country out of economic crisis.