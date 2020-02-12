UrduPoint.com
Youth, A Valuable Resource In Country's Journey Towards Development: President Dr Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:37 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the world was looking towards an emerging Pakistan for its immense potential and called upon the nation to well-prepare itself to exploit the upcoming opportunities of prosperity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the world was looking towards an emerging Pakistan for its immense potential and called upon the nation to well-prepare itself to exploit the upcoming opportunities of prosperity.

Addressing at the cheque-distribution ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme, the President said it was time to realize the potential of the country's young population as a valuable resource in nation's journey towards development.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan was becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors after it successfully defeated terrorism.

He said Pakistani nation and the Armed Forces deserved massive credit for overcoming difficult times and in restoration of law and order situation.

Dr Alvi said the nation must be well-equipped to benefit from the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI), terming it a new revolution in the making.

He said timely learning about the AI networking and cloud-computing could open up doors of opportunities for youth by getting access to an ocean of knowledge.

