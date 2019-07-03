UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Abducted For Ransom In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Youth abducted for ransom in Faisalabad

A youth was abducted by unidentified persons from A-block Gulistan Colony, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was abducted by unidentified persons from A-block Gulistan Colony, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Wednesday that 26-year-old Waseem, son of Abdus Sattar, resident of A-block Gulistan Colony went out of his house early in the morning and did not return.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain.

They reported the matter to area police.

While, unknown kidnappers contacted the family members of Waseem and demanded Rs 2 million as ransom for his release.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Sargodha Gulistan Family From Million

Recent Stories

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

4 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

42 minutes ago

93 power pilferers caught in a day, Rs 1.9mln fine ..

27 seconds ago

350 mln yuan invested to boost Xinjiang's tourism

30 seconds ago

Govt implements zero tolerance policy against corr ..

31 seconds ago

All deptts on high alert during Monsoon season: De ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.