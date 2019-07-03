Youth abducted for ransom in Faisalabad

A youth was abducted by unidentified persons from A-block Gulistan Colony, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was abducted by unidentified persons from A-block Gulistan Colony, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha

Police said on Wednesday that 26-year-old Waseem, son of Abdus Sattar, resident of A-block Gulistan Colony went out of his house early in the morning and did not return.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain.

They reported the matter to area police.

While, unknown kidnappers contacted the family members of Waseem and demanded Rs 2 million as ransom for his release.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.