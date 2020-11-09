UrduPoint.com
Youth Academy Wins Karate Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Youth Academy wins Karate Championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Youth Karate academy Nazim Abad has won the Faisalabad Kumite Karate Championship 2020 played at sports Complex Samanabad here on Monday.   The Youth Karate Academy Nazimabad won the championship in senior category.

National Youth Karate Academy Samanabad got second position while Pak Shotokan Karate Academy Tandlianwala and Lines Club secured the third position in the senior category.   Similarly, Youth Karate Academy Nazimabad also won Junior Category of the championship whereas National Youth Karate Academy Samanabad was declared second.

In this category, Power Kips Karate Academy Jaranwala and Lines Karate Club shared the third position.   Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazeer witnessed the final events and later he distributed prizes among the position holders.   District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, president District Karate Association Mirza Khurram Shehzad, President Jugnu Sports Club Nasira Kafeel, Secretary General Faisalabad Wrestling Association Atif Nomi and otherswere also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

