Youth' active role vital for democracy to flourish in country: Experts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Pakistan’s youth will play an important role in the upcoming elections and influence the future of the country’s democracy to flourish in the right direction.

These views were expressed by the speakers during a three-day local workshop titled "Emerging Leaders academy" organized by Bargad, a nationwide social organization of youth.

On the occasion, the speakers said that the youth's involvement is crucial for democracy, and the political parties and institutions should encourage and ensure maximum participation of youth in the political process.

Speakers said that the ELA training will help young leaders to understand fundamental skills and to identify hyperlocal concerns, soft skills including storytelling, emotional intelligence, develop policy proposals, and gran youth opportunities, tools, and incentives to grow and be seen as leaders.

While speaking, Muhammad Fazal Rehman, Incharge Regional office of the Press Information Department highlighted the key drivers and impacts of fake news and disinformation upon Society, especially on our youth, he said that the concept of fake news and misinformation is old.

But social media and the internet have increased this fake news and misinformation trend manifold. So it’s very important to secure our youth from the negative effects of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

He stressed that the inclusion of youth in the decision-making and democratic process was of pivotal importance for ensuring a peaceful democratic society.

Throughout the workshop, renowned experts and social activists including Iqbal Hyder Butt, Sabiha Shaheen, Saika Rani, Dr. Sadaf, Sanaullah Khan, Bilal Naqib, Mashhood Ali, Saifullah Khoso and other conducted various sessions and deliver their keynotes.

The experts shared their invaluable insights on the workshop’s significance and the pivotal role of youth in advancing democracy in Pakistan.

The discussants also explored social media’s influence on youths’ perception of themselves and the world around them, the impact of misinformation overload on youth, and the role of social media in shaping up social and emotional characters of young people.

The experts hoped that the participants of this training would benefit other members of the society with their practical role.