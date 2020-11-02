UrduPoint.com
Youth Actively Engage In Govt's Initiatives To Deal With Climate Change Impacts: SAPM Malik Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Youth actively engage in govt's initiatives to deal with climate change impacts: SAPM Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that various initiatives had been launched by the government with the vision for Clean and Green Pakistan (CGP) programme, in which the youth were being actively engaged

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that various initiatives had been launched by the government with the vision for Clean and Green Pakistan (CGP) programme, in which the youth were being actively engaged.

According to statement here, he said the government would recognized the unprecedented role that youth could play to support the government policies framed for dealing with climate change impacts.

He further said many youth organizations were being empowered through the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Recharge Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiative with the aim to join government's adaptation and mitigation actions, which will help enhance their effective participation in climate change policy decision-making processes.

"We were strongly committed to support and help young people of the country raising their voices on the climate actions and drive towards the clean and green Pakistan and to build a better, stronger and climate-resilient future for our children and young people," he reaffirmed.

