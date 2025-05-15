Youth advocates urge significant measures to decrease tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Youth Advocates Against Tobacco (YAAT) urged to take significant measures such as rise taxes on tobacco, to reduce its consumption in order to create a safe and a smoke-free future and also to adopt healthier choices.

The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized a youth-led initiative titled “Youth Against Tobacco – Our Future, Our Fight” on Thursday, at the National Press Club, Islamabad, said a press release.

The initiative brought together young voices from the Youth Advocates Against Tobacco (YAAT) Club, who led a powerful campaign against tobacco use.

During the press conference, youth representatives highlighting critical facts regarding the consequences of tobacco consumption such as over 160,000 people in Pakistan die annually from tobacco-related illnesses, more than 1,200 children start smoking each day and use of tobacco products overwhelming caused economic burden of Rs 615 billion on the national healthcare system.

Ahsan Amin, a youth advocate said that tobacco consumption is the biggest threat to the youth of the country, as it causes major diseases.

Shafia Asad, another YAAT member, focused on the effective way to reduce consumption of tobacco products like increase it prices either by imposing taxes or using other means, to discourage youth from its consumption.

Mohammad Hadi, said that variety of products with flavours has been introduced in the markets especially to attact the youth of the society, which needed to be discouraged through awareness programs.

Yahya Shamshad focused on the broader societal and economic benefits by investing in youth empowerment, calling it also helpful in the reduction of its consumption.

“Empowering young people with knowledge and leadership opportunities is key to building a healthier generation and a thriving economy," he said.

Following the press conference, youth representatives joined civil society leaders in an Awareness Walk, holding banners and placards with powerful messages like “Say No to Tobacco,” “Protect Our Future,” Save health, Save economy and “Tobacco Kills – Act Now!” The walk aimed to visually amplify the campaign’s message and draw public attention to this critical issue.