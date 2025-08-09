Youth Affairs Department Celebrates Pakistan's 78th Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 12:35 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Youth Affairs Sindh organized a National Song Competition to commemorate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.The event was held at Government Girls High school (GGHSS) Barrage Colony here on Friday.
Over 15 schools and colleges participated, showcasing their talents and patriotic fervor. The ceremony featured tableau performances reflecting Pakistan's cultural richness and national spirit.
Assistant Director Youth Affairs, Moiz Hussain, emphasized the crucial role of youth in shaping Pakistan's future. Director School education, Hafiz Shahbuddin Indhar, praised the students and highlighted the role of youth and the military in national pride.
Shields were distributed among guests and winners, while certificates were awarded to all participants. The event drew a large audience, creating a lively and inclusive environment that echoed with national pride.
