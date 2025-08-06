Youth Affairs Department Marks Independence Day With Motivational Session, Azadi Walk
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) To commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and "Marka-e-Haq", the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, organized a motivational session and Azadi Walk at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad.
Organized under the instructions of Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mehar and Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, the event featured prominent speakers, including DSP Vinod Kumar, Wahid Sangrasi and Naila Panwhar from CSSP and was attended by officials and youth in large numbers.
Chief Guest and former PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah encouraged youth to play a leadership role in national progress.
He lauded the Sindh Government and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for raising Pakistan’s voice globally, especially in the Indus Water case.
The session concluded with closing remarks by Assistant Director Rizwan Ali Mallah, who thanked all speakers and participants for their valuable contributions. Guest speakers were presented with shields, while certificates were awarded to participants in recognition of their involvement.
The event ended with an Azadi Walk expressing patriotism and unity. Participants received shields and certificates for their active involvement.
