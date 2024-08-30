Open Menu

Youth Affairs Dept Holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Balochistan Department of Youth Affairs organized the two-day Zhob Division Youth Festival.

The Festival was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Kasi as the chief guest, Director Youth Affairs Abbas Ali Khosa, District Education Officer Attaullah Shah, Assistant Director Zhob Israr Ahmed, Shams-ur Rehman, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Quetta, Abdul Hakim Assistant Director Youth Affairs Pishin, Arbab Manan Assistant Director Youth Affairs Naseerabad, other concerned officials, teachers, students of various school and colleges.

Addressing the function, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Kasi said that organizing the Youth Festival was a good initiative, our children have full of potential.

He said that they should be given opportunities to demonstrate their skills with education.

Appreciating the hard work of the teachers, he said that the honor of the teachers was always in our hearts, thanks to their hard work, the children participated in various activities and highlighted their skills due to teachers.

Director Youth Affairs Abbas Ali Khosa said that the students of Zhob Division would get an opportunity to highlight their talents in the festival, it has always been our vision to give maximum opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Tariq Qamar Baloch, a two-day youth festival has been organized in Zhob in which included recitations, tableaus, essay writing, speeches, songs, and panel discussions.

More Stories From Pakistan