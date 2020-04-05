Youth Affiliated With Any Political Party, Could Be Part Of "Tiger Force": Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that the youth affiliated with any political party could be the part of Prime Minister's Tiger Force.

Talking to a private news channel he said, I am thankful to youth of country and will appreciate their bravery that even in critical situation, a huge number of people have registered themselves for the Prime Minister's tiger force.

He said we will organize the force at Union Council level and concerned members of National Assembly and Deputy Commissioners will be the focal person.

He further said a proper mechanism will be defined after which the tiger force will be assigned responsibilities in their respective areas.

They will also be responsible for identifying the suspects of COVID-19.

Their protection will be the responsibility of the government.

A control room has been set up at the Prime Minister's office and monitoring teams have been formed, he added.

The special assistant has also registered himself for the Corona Tiger Force.