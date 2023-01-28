Youth allegedly attempts suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A youngster tried to commit suicide by consuming poisonous pillshere in Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, Noor Alam, son of Naveed Kamal resident of Muzaffargarh allegedly consumed poisonous pills after a dispute with his family.

He was taken to a local hospital in precarious condition by Rescue 1122. However, he was stated stable due to immediate treatment.

Police Civil Line started investigation into the incident.