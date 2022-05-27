Youth allegedly commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A youngster allegedly committed suicide following failure to contract marriage of his own choice, at Murtaza Town, located in limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police, a youngster (22) namely Ali Raza allegedly strangled himself to death after failing to materialize his wish.

Police is investigating the incident.