Youth Allegedly Commits Suicide Following Domestic Dispute
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A younger allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute at Ali Town in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh.
According to police sources, a youngster named Tayyab son of Ameer Bukhash allegedly strangled himself to death after a dispute among his wife and other members of his family.
Rescue 1122 and police concerned rushed to the site and covered the dead body.
Police is investigating the incident.
