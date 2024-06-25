Youth allegedly commits suicide following domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A younger allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute at Ali Town in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a youngster named Tayyab son of Ameer Bukhash allegedly strangled himself to death after a dispute among his wife and other members of his family.

Rescue 1122 and police concerned rushed to the site and covered the dead body.

Police is investigating the incident.