Youth Allegedly Commits Suicide Following Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Youth allegedly commits suicide following domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A younger allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute at Ali Town in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a youngster named Tayyab son of Ameer Bukhash allegedly strangled himself to death after a dispute among his wife and other members of his family.

Rescue 1122 and police concerned rushed to the site and covered the dead body.

Police is investigating the incident.

