Youth allegedly commits suicide over marriage refusal

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging after refusal from marriage on his own choice in limits of Jampur police station.

According to details, a 20-years old youth namely Muhammad Shahjahan s/o Muhammad Ibrahim, resident of Mouza Gulab Shah, a suburb of Jampur was wanted to get married on his own choice.

He committed suicide by hanging a tiding rope around his neck after refusal from the family.

SHO Sadar police station Jampur Naveed Aftab said that the police have taken the body into custody and handed it over to heirs after post-mortem.

Legal action has been started to investigate the incident.

Further investigation was underway.