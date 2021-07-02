Youth allegedly killed his elder brother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youngster was allegedly tortured to death by his elder brother over a domestic dispute here at Yousaf Block street No-04 on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was allegedly tortured to death by his elder brother over a domestic dispute here at Yousaf Block street No-04 on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Umer had a dispute with his family members over some domestic issues from the last few days.

On Friday morning, his elder brother Mirza Muhammad Arshad started torturing him after an exchange of hot arguments. The alleged accused Mirza Muhammad Arshad tied Muhammad Umer with a rope and tortured him to death.

Police reached the spot and arrested accused and shifted the body to morgue of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala for autopsy.

The family members said, the deceased was suffering in some financial problems for the last few months which became the cause of the family dispute.