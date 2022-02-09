Youth allegedly killed over domestic dispute

Unknown armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a youth over domestic dispute near Basti Gujja at Multan road on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Unknown armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a youth over domestic dispute near Basti Gujja at Multan road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 30 years old youth namely Faisal Mubin s/o Yasin resident of Mouza Diwala Usman Koreja Shahjamal was going somewhere on motorcycle when unknown armed outlaws opened fire on him near basti Gujja Multan road Muzaffargarh.

As a result, he sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to District Headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Sadar police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.