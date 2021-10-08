Youth allegedly kills mother, sister for honour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A youth opened fire and allegedly killed his mother and sister for honour in limits of Rohilanwali police station on Friday.

According to details, a youth namely Nadeem Sandela resident of Mouza Ganga had doubt about character of his mother and sister.

On the incident day, he opened fire and killed his 70 years old mother Tasleem Bibi and 20 year old sister Misbah Bibi.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Rohilanwali police station, Shahid Rizwan reached along his team and arrested the outlaw.

Police started legal action into the incident.