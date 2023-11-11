Youth allegedly stabbed to death over comments on social media posts

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A youth was allegedly killed while another injured over brawl on critical comments on social media posts in limits of civil lines police station.

According to police sources, a rival group allegedly attacked and stabbed to death a youth named Abdul Rehman and injured his accomplice over critical comments made on social media.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Civil Lines police station reached the spot and started the legal action.

Police have arrested one suspect involved in the incident and conducting raids to arrest rest of the accused.

APP/shn-sak