Youth Allegedly Suffocated To Death During Work At Manhole
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A youngster suffocated to death while working in a manhole near Mahrpur Chowk Shah Jamal road in district Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, the youngster is identified as Zubair son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Alodaywala near Roheilianwali in Muzaffargarh.
Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the heir's home following fulfilling legal requirements by the police concerned.
The deceased youngster was working in the manhole.
