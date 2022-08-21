Youth allegedly tortured to death by outlaws over petty dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Three outlaws tortured on youth and allegedly killed him over minor dispute in Tehsil Alipur on Sunday.

According to details, the outlaws namely Asif, Asghar and Sajid sons of Ghulam Farid tortured 26 years old Hasnain s/o Ghulam Shabbir over a minor dispute in Mouza Makwal Hadir of Tehsil Alipur and seriously injured him with a sickle.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached on the spot and arrested the accused while injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Alipur wherefrom he was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition. Later, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Saddar police has started legal action by shifting the body to the hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.