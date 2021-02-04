Youth Alliance held rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out in Sukkur on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Youths, under the banner of Sukkur Youth Alliance wearing T-shirts inscribed with slogans "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" taken a rally and raised slogans against India.

Speaking the occasion, activists of Youth Alliance and members of civil society expressed their resolve to keep supporting their Kashmiri brethren till their freedom from the occupation forces.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Taswar also participated and addressed the participants of the rally. He said the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror against unarmed Kashmiris.

He said the entire world realised that India was committing excesses against people of the held valley.