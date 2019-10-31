UrduPoint.com
Youth Among 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:08 PM

Two people including a young man were killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Jhaal Chakian and Mitha Luk police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a young man were killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Jhaal Chakian and Mitha Luk police limits,.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Muhammad Junaid resident of Sulemanpura, Sargodha along with his two companions including Saleem and Zafar was moving on a motorcycle to Khushab road when another motorcyclist Aram collided with them near Jhaal Chakian Town, As a result Junaid died on the spot while three others were injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist Omar Shahzar near Mitha Luk.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Police have registered separate cases and started probe.

