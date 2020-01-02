Youth among 2 killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said that Jabir Ali Khan (23) resident of Suleman Pura Sargodha was moving on a motorcycle on Sillanwali- Sargodha road when recklessly driven Truck hit the motorbike near Shaheenabad as a result he died on the spot ; the accusd driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven loader vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Waheed s/o Muhammad Ajmal (35) of Hadali and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.