Youth Among 2 Killed In Separate Accidents In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said that Jabir Ali Khan (23) resident of Suleman Pura Sargodha was moving on a motorcycle on Sillanwali- Sargodha road when recklessly driven Truck hit the motorbike near Shaheenabad as a result he died on the spot ; the accusd driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven loader vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Waheed s/o Muhammad Ajmal (35) of Hadali and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.

