Youth Among 2 Murdered, 3 Injured In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:12 PM

Youth among 2 murdered, 3 injured in Sargodha

Two people including a youth were murdered in separate incidents of quarrel in Bhera and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including a youth were murdered in separate incidents of quarrel in Bhera and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police said Wednesday that children of Liaquat and Hassan quarreled over some issues at village Thatti Walana Bhalwal tehsil.

In view of taking revenge the accused Liaquat along with his sons Amir, Usman , Irfan and 4 others have attacked at the house of Hassan with sticks and axes, as a result Naseer, Shahbaz Ahmad, Hassan and Ejaz injured. The injured were DHQ hospital where Naseer Ahmad succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, accused Muhammad Feroz along with Muhammad Ansar and others of Gungial Shumali have allegedly shot dead a young man Muhammad Kameer Ullah over maintaining illicit relation with his wife.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

