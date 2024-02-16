Youth and girl shot dead in Takhtbhai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Takhtbhai police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of youth and girl from a car bearing number plate (LX 558) near Labor Colony, Siri Behlol on Malakand Road.

Police said the bodies of a youth, aged 30 and a girl aged 22 were recovered from an XLI Toyota car. Police said the youth and girl were shot dead by unknown persons.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai for medico-legal procedures.

After receiving information police officers from Takhbhai and officials from Rescue 1122 reached the site and examined the situation.

Police said a thorough investigation has been initiated into the incident adding that all means of inquiry will be applied to arrest the perpetrators involved in these blind murders.

APP/vak