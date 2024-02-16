Open Menu

Youth And Girl Shot Dead In Takhtbhai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Youth and girl shot dead in Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Takhtbhai police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of youth and girl from a car bearing number plate (LX 558) near Labor Colony, Siri Behlol on Malakand Road.

Police said the bodies of a youth, aged 30 and a girl aged 22 were recovered from an XLI Toyota car. Police said the youth and girl were shot dead by unknown persons.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai for medico-legal procedures.

After receiving information police officers from Takhbhai and officials from Rescue 1122 reached the site and examined the situation.

Police said a thorough investigation has been initiated into the incident adding that all means of inquiry will be applied to arrest the perpetrators involved in these blind murders.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Car Malakand SITE Rescue 1122 All From Toyota

Recent Stories

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

17 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

17 hours ago
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

17 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

17 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

17 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

17 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

17 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan