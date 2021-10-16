Youth APC held to pay tributes to Dr Qadeer, Syed Ali Geelani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) on Saturday organized All Parties Youth Conference (APC) to pay tributes to Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) on Saturday organized All Parties Youth Conference (APC) to pay tributes to Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

The conference which was organized here at National Press Club Islamabad was attended by more than 60 youth leaders.

The youth APC was presided by President Kashmir Youth Alliance and nephew of Syeda Aasia Andrabi, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani while former President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan said that Syed Ali Geelani and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were patriots of Pakistan.

He said that the youth and Pakistani nation salute these two great leaders. He added the freedom movement will always remember these personalities as they live in the hearts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri Youth.

Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani said that Syed Ali Geelani was an ideology and he was the loudest voice of Pakistan in the occupied valley.

He said that both personalities stayed loyal to the ideology of Pakistan.

Secretary General Razi Tahir and Vice President Palwasha Saeed said that the youth must derive lesson from Dr. AQ Khan and Syed Ali Geelani.

They said that Syed Ali Geelani and Dr AQ Khan's lives were filled with struggle and patriotism.

They added Syed Ali Geelani was the person who trickled the spiritual strength to the youth to stand against the Indian occupation.

Other speakers including Sardar Usman Khan, Bilal Rabbani, Shaheer Sialvi and Ubaid Qureshi said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founded Pakistan and Dr AQ Khan provided a strong defence to the country.