UrduPoint.com

Youth APC Held To Pay Tributes To Dr Qadeer, Syed Ali Geelani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:01 PM

Youth APC held to pay tributes to Dr Qadeer, Syed Ali Geelani

Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) on Saturday organized All Parties Youth Conference (APC) to pay tributes to Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) on Saturday organized All Parties Youth Conference (APC) to pay tributes to Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

The conference which was organized here at National Press Club Islamabad was attended by more than 60 youth leaders.

The youth APC was presided by President Kashmir Youth Alliance and nephew of Syeda Aasia Andrabi, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani while former President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan said that Syed Ali Geelani and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were patriots of Pakistan.

He said that the youth and Pakistani nation salute these two great leaders. He added the freedom movement will always remember these personalities as they live in the hearts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri Youth.

Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani said that Syed Ali Geelani was an ideology and he was the loudest voice of Pakistan in the occupied valley.

He said that both personalities stayed loyal to the ideology of Pakistan.

Secretary General Razi Tahir and Vice President Palwasha Saeed said that the youth must derive lesson from Dr. AQ Khan and Syed Ali Geelani.

They said that Syed Ali Geelani and Dr AQ Khan's lives were filled with struggle and patriotism.

They added Syed Ali Geelani was the person who trickled the spiritual strength to the youth to stand against the Indian occupation.

Other speakers including Sardar Usman Khan, Bilal Rabbani, Shaheer Sialvi and Ubaid Qureshi said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founded Pakistan and Dr AQ Khan provided a strong defence to the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad APC Muhammad Ali Jinnah Alliance Usman Khan Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel review growing economic ties, agree on ..

UAE, Israel review growing economic ties, agree on promoting tourism cooperation

21 minutes ago
 402 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

402 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

20 minutes ago
 Vital to use E-service technology for railway's pr ..

Vital to use E-service technology for railway's procurement

20 minutes ago
 Youth shot dead, another injured during dacoity

Youth shot dead, another injured during dacoity

20 minutes ago
 CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.