Youth Applaud Army's Role In Regional Development & Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A large number of young people from Lakki Marwat and Bannu participated in the youth conventions aimed at ensuring a bright future for the region's youth.
The youth from Lakki Marwat and Bannu paid tribute to the unwavering spirit and immense sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for regional peace and security. They reaffirmed their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military in the fight against extremism.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, attended both youth conventions.
The GOC praised the pivotal role of the youth in the country’s development and emphasized the importance of shielding oneself from the negative propaganda spread on social media.
The Pakistan Army has launched numerous skill development programs aimed at empowering the local population. As a result, many young people and women have completed courses and are now earning income online.
The participants of the youth convention also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army in promoting education, healthcare, and other developmental projects in the area.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain to lash upper parts of the country from Oct 05-08: PMD2 minutes ago
-
Teachers paid tribute2 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights literature’s role in capturing history, inspiring change2 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC along with MNAs visit NORI hospital2 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes5 minutes ago
-
Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media12 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM; party's Senate performance, political situation discussed12 minutes ago
-
Rwp district police on high alert to ensure law and order: CPO12 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss performance of CPC12 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in four cities, Rangers support sought in 3 districts22 minutes ago
-
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore37 minutes ago
-
World Teacher Day to observed across Sukkur42 minutes ago