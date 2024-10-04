Open Menu

Youth Applaud Army's Role In Regional Development & Security

Published October 04, 2024

Youth applaud army's role in regional development & security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A large number of young people from Lakki Marwat and Bannu participated in the youth conventions aimed at ensuring a bright future for the region's youth.

The youth from Lakki Marwat and Bannu paid tribute to the unwavering spirit and immense sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for regional peace and security. They reaffirmed their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military in the fight against extremism.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, attended both youth conventions.

The GOC praised the pivotal role of the youth in the country’s development and emphasized the importance of shielding oneself from the negative propaganda spread on social media.

The Pakistan Army has launched numerous skill development programs aimed at empowering the local population. As a result, many young people and women have completed courses and are now earning income online.

The participants of the youth convention also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army in promoting education, healthcare, and other developmental projects in the area.

