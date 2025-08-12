Youth are asset of nation: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the youth are the most valuable asset of the nation and the creative potential of Sindh’s young generation is a guarantee for the progress of both the province and the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the youth are the most valuable asset of the nation and the creative potential of Sindh’s young generation is a guarantee for the progress of both the province and the country.

In a message on International Youth Day, the chief minister said that Pakistan is the sixth largest country in the world in terms of youth population, and it is essential to equip them with education, skills, and capabilities.

Murad Ali Shah stated that all possible facilities are being provided to the youth, with several projects underway for education, skills development, and employment.

Young people have also been made part of decision-making in local governments. Various entrepreneurship, sports, and technology programs are running, benefiting thousands of youth through training and scholarships.

He added that Sindh’s youth are emerging as community leaders and change-makers, actively working to translate global goals into local realities.

The chief minister reaffirmed his commitment, saying that youth are the pride and future of the province, and they will be provided with every possible facility because today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and the journey of development will move forward with them.