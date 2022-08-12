'Youth are asset of Pakistan': Balighur Rehman

UrduPoint.com

Published August 12, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that youth are the asset of country and their role is vital in development and stability of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Youth Day 2022 at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said two things play an important role in development in the world, one is to move forward with mutual consultation and the other is to use modern technology.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) started various programmes including free laptop scheme, scholarship and student exchange programmes for higher education during its previous tenures, adding that in this era of technology, we have to pay attention to the entrepreneurship activities of youth.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said we, as a nation, will have to move forward together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that one should not be disappointed and should not lose hope despite all the problems, adding that it is heartening to see that welfare institutions and organisations of the country are playing a positive role in the society. He said that PML-N had always patronised those working for public welfare.

The governor gave away awards to the youth from different walks of life for their outstanding performance in various fields.

