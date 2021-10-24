(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that the youth are the assets of the country and they could achieve their goals by following the principles of unity, faith and discipline.

He stated this while addressing to a graduation ceremony of Alpha College here on Sunday.

While congratulating the graduating students, the federal minister said that the students had many memories while studying in an educational institution. He said, 'Whenever I go past any educational institution that evokes pleasant memories of my study days.'Ali Zaidi said that the graduating students should adhere to the principles of unity, faith and discipline for a successful life.He also wished them best for their future plans.